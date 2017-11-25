Advertising
All Blacks maintain domination of Wales with victory in Cardiff
Warren Gatland’s side had their moments in an entertaining match
Wales suffered a 30th successive defeat against New Zealand as the world champion All Blacks ended their European tour in winning fashion.
But Wales will view it as a golden opportunity missed to end 64 years of hurt in the fixture after not capitalising on several scoring chances.
New Zealand triumphed 33-18 through wings Waisake Naholo and Rieko Ioane both claiming try doubles, while substitute centre Anton Lienert-Brown also touched down and fly-half Beauden Barrett kicked four conversions.
Wales replied with tries for Scott Williams, who marked his 50th cap in style, and scrum-half Gareth Davies, plus eight Leigh Halfpenny points, yet a capacity 74,500 Principality Stadium crowd could not inspire the triumph they yearn for more than any other.
Tweet of the match
Star man – Ioane
Advertising
The New Zealand wing could not be matched for pace and was a different class for the reigning world champions.
Moment of the match
A scintillating team try created after a searing break by Hallam Amos and finished off by Williams on the stroke of half-time put Wales within a point of the All Blacks following Halfpenny’s missed conversion. The Principality Stadium was jumping and home fans started to believe that maybe a victory could be on the cards. That was not to be, as New Zealand pulled away in the final quarter despite being starved of possession.
Advertising
Data point
Thirty – that is now the number of defeats in a row for Wales against the All Blacks, making it 64 years and counting since their last win against them in 1953. It remains the longest losing run by any tier one team against a single opponent in Test history.
Player ratings
Who’s up next?
Wales v South Africa (Saturday, December 2, Cardiff)
New Zealand v France (Saturday, June 9, 2018, Auckland)
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.