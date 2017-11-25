All Blacks maintain domination of Wales with victory in Cardiff

Wales suffered a 30th successive defeat against New Zealand as the world champion All Blacks ended their European tour in winning fashion.

But Wales will view it as a golden opportunity missed to end 64 years of hurt in the fixture after not capitalising on several scoring chances.

WAL 18 – 33 NZL | A breathtaking encounter in Cardiff this afternoon, but congratulations to @allblacks on the win. Atmosffer anhygoel yn @principalitysta – diolch i’r cefnogwyr. pic.twitter.com/98L9UIBhN0 — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 25, 2017

New Zealand triumphed 33-18 through wings Waisake Naholo and Rieko Ioane both claiming try doubles, while substitute centre Anton Lienert-Brown also touched down and fly-half Beauden Barrett kicked four conversions.

Wales replied with tries for Scott Williams, who marked his 50th cap in style, and scrum-half Gareth Davies, plus eight Leigh Halfpenny points, yet a capacity 74,500 Principality Stadium crowd could not inspire the triumph they yearn for more than any other.

Tweet of the match

These All Blacks. Even in a non-vintage year. Winning’s a lovely habit. Still, Wales, England, Ireland & particularly Scotland accelerating nicely into the Six Nations. — Nick Mullins (@andNickMullins) November 25, 2017

Star man – Ioane

The New Zealand wing could not be matched for pace and was a different class for the reigning world champions.

Moment of the match

A scintillating team try created after a searing break by Hallam Amos and finished off by Williams on the stroke of half-time put Wales within a point of the All Blacks following Halfpenny’s missed conversion. The Principality Stadium was jumping and home fans started to believe that maybe a victory could be on the cards. That was not to be, as New Zealand pulled away in the final quarter despite being starved of possession.

Data point

Great atmosphere here in Cardiff with plenty of support for both the #AllBlacks and Wales! #WALvNZL ⚫️v???? pic.twitter.com/QzCpPFKXgE — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 25, 2017

Thirty – that is now the number of defeats in a row for Wales against the All Blacks, making it 64 years and counting since their last win against them in 1953. It remains the longest losing run by any tier one team against a single opponent in Test history.

Player ratings

Post-match reaction with Wales openside @Jnavidi, who put in an impressive performance today. #WALvNZL pic.twitter.com/bxmNVSQmkt — Welsh Rugby Union ???? (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 25, 2017

Who’s up next?

Wales v South Africa (Saturday, December 2, Cardiff)

New Zealand v France (Saturday, June 9, 2018, Auckland)