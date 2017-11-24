Surgery on left bicep forced postponement of Bellew bout – Haye

David Haye has revealed the results of surgery on his left bicep that forced the postponement of his grudge rematch with Tony Bellew.

Haye suffered what he said was a “freak accident” in training for the December 17 date at London’s O2 Arena, tripping during an exercise routine on some stairs and injuring his upper arm while reaching for the banister to prevent a fall.

A “devastated” Haye said earlier this week he hopes his return bout with Bellew can be rearranged for March 24 or May 5, and his spirits seemed to have lifted as he gave an update on his injury on Friday.

Road to recovery is officially underway. My bandages came off yesterday and physio started today! As the saying goes, ‘if you can find a path with no obstacles, it probably doesn’t lead anywhere’ 6 weeks of focus and rehab – Bring it on ?? pic.twitter.com/Becv4MJb6v — David Haye (@mrdavidhaye) November 24, 2017

The 37-year-old has endured a number of injury setbacks in his career, notably fighting on despite rupturing his Achilles during a dramatic defeat to Bellew in in March, his third fight since returning to the ring after a near four-year absence in January 2016.

The Londoner had previously announced his retirement because of a shoulder injury he sustained in the build-up to a scheduled fight with Tyson Fury, having first been forced to postpone that after being cut during sparring.

The Fury fight had been scheduled after Haye’s withdrawal, owing to a hand injury, from an earlier match-up with Manuel Charr, and four years after a back injury led to the cancellation of a fight with Wladimir Klitschko in the summer of 2009.