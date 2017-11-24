SPOTY contenders to be announced on Monday

Contenders for this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards are to be announced on Monday night’s One Show.

The annual awards event, first held in 1954 to celebrate the year’s best sporting achievements, will take place on December 17 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool and will be hosted by Clare Balding, Gary Lineker and Gabby Logan.

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, recently-crowned world motor racing champion Lewis Hamilton and four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome are likely to be in the running for the main prize.

Six contenders for the Overseas Sports Personality of the Year have already been revealed, with Tom Brady (American football), Roger Federer (tennis), Katie Ledecky (swimming), Tatyana McFadden (Para-athletics), Sally Pearson (athletics) and Michael van Gerwen (darts) on the shortlist.