Rodgers and Celtic get into the festive spirit

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and several Hoops stars are already in the Christmas spirit if the club’s new festive video is anything to go by.

The short film shows Celtic fans travelling home for Christmas – helped by several players and boss Rodgers, who masquerades as a coach driver.

Scott Brown swaps his captain’s armband for a pilot’s outfit as he flies a plane back to Glasgow, with Stuart Armstrong, Mikael Lustig and Scott Sinclair also on board.

Be Joyful and Triumphant this Christmas, Bhoys and Ghirls! ??#CelticChristmasFilm2017 pic.twitter.com/Kih4MHV4S5 — Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) November 24, 2017

Striker Leigh Griffiths drives a fan in a taxi while Kieran Tierney, Moussa Dembele and Patrick Roberts act as mannequins in the window of the club shop.

The team’s attention will be back on the pitch on Sunday, however, as they take on Motherwell in the Betfred Cup final.