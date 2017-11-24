Menu

Advertising

Rodgers and Celtic get into the festive spirit

UK & international sports | Published:

The short film shows Celtic fans travelling home for Christmas

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers drives a coach in the club’s Christmas film (Jeff Holmes/PA Wire)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and several Hoops stars are already in the Christmas spirit if the club’s new festive video is anything to go by.

The short film shows Celtic fans travelling home for Christmas – helped by several players and boss Rodgers, who masquerades as a coach driver.

Scott Brown swaps his captain’s armband for a pilot’s outfit as he flies a plane back to Glasgow, with Stuart Armstrong, Mikael Lustig and Scott Sinclair also on board.

Striker Leigh Griffiths drives a fan in a taxi while Kieran Tierney, Moussa Dembele and Patrick Roberts act as mannequins in the window of the club shop.

The team’s attention will be back on the pitch on Sunday, however, as they take on Motherwell in the Betfred Cup final.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News