Premier League talking points
Salah holds key on return to Chelsea
Liverpool go up against Chelsea on Saturday as both sides look to avoid losing further ground on runaway leaders Manchester City.
Here, Press Association Sport discusses five talking points ahead of another intriguing weekend in the Premier League.
Salah another Chelsea talent that got away
Palace resurgence ready for lift-off
Arsenal triumphed over Tottenham but can they battle at Burnley?
Megson’s West Brom can be optimistic at Wembley
Under Tony Pulis, West Brom became something of a bogey team for Spurs, managing three consecutive draws against Mauricio Pochettino’s side, between two convincing defeats. In fact, Tottenham have only beaten West Brom twice in their last seven meetings with them at home, a record that points to a more long-standing problem when trying to break down resilient opponents. The irony then is that with Pulis gone, West Brom are likely to play more freely this weekend, which in turn would play into Tottenham’s hands. Interim boss Gary Megson will want to appease the fans but this might not be the week to do it.
Boosted Bournemouth should extend Swansea slide
Swansea have lost seven of their last eight matches and sit 19th in the Premier League table. With Palace below them showing signs of revival, there is a distinct possibility Paul Clement’s side could be bottom by the turn of the year unless form improves. Results at home have been particularly disappointing – they have managed only one win at the Liberty Stadium this season. Swansea host Bournemouth this weekend, with the Cherries on the up after four wins in five. Clement insists he has the support of the club’s owners but more disappointment, and the pressure will mount.
