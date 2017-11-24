Pep Guardiola wary of Huddersfield after their win over Manchester United

Pep Guardiola believes Huddersfield’s recent defeat of Manchester United serves as a good warning to his Manchester City side this weekend.

But the City boss does not expect his side to need a reminder of how difficult an opponent the Terriers are.

David Wagner’s then Championship outfit held City to a goalless draw when they met at the John Smith’s Stadium in the FA Cup fifth round last season.

David Wagner, left, and Pep Guardiola chat (Mike Egerton/PA)

“What my colleague Wagner has done speaks for itself – everything in the Championship, the Premier League, what they have done since.

“Of course the result against United was a good signal, but it was not just against United. At home they’ve had good results.

DW: “We know everything about @ManCity; there will be no surprises. Now we have to handle and manage their strengths. Hopefully we can put our idea onto the grass on Sunday.” #htafc (AT) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) November 24, 2017

“They are well organised. When they decide to make high pressing they are so intense, when they defend deep – they are so well organised, quality.

Advertising

“Like every game away, in the Premier League, it will be tough. But I have said many times, with me, complacency is not going to happen.”

Premier League leaders City head to West Yorkshire on Sunday unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions this season and looking to extend their club record run of 17 wins in succession.

Perhaps unexpectedly, their top goalscorer this season is Raheem Sterling, who scored his 11th of the campaign with late winner against Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday. Strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus have scored 10 each.

Advertising

Sterling’s tally already equals his best for a whole season in club football.

Guardiola said: “It’s equal the best and we’re in November, so we have a lot of time. But you don’t think too much about how many. The mentality is to keep going, scoring goals and produce.

Raheem Sterling, left, has been in stunning form this season (Mike Egerton/EMPICS)

“At the end of the season we’re going to celebrate how many goals. As many (as possible) will be better because next season we’ll have that record to break. That’s good.”