Is there anything more Australian than a pool-side proposal at the Ashes?

Getting down on one knee at the Gabba usually indicates a sweep shot is on its way, but not this time.

At the start of Australia’s first innings on day two of the first Test, with the home side 4-0 up and finding their feet at the crease, something more exciting was happening in the pool.

We didn't expect to see this at The Gabba today! ? #Ashes pic.twitter.com/dIOvujXOsJ — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) November 24, 2017

That’s Michael Langridge proposing to his girlfriend, Tori Roebuck, in the Gabba pool – and much like an umpire nodding his head at an LBW appeal, she said yes.

“I’ve been planning this for about three months,” Michael told the BBC’s Test Match Special. “I’ve been obsessed with the Ashes since I was born and I wanted to share that with Tori here.”

Both wearing green and gold, in a pool, at the cricket – this was the most Australian of proposals.

No proposal like a shirtless at the Ashes proposal — Josh Elliott (@JoshElliott_29) November 24, 2017

Marriage proposal at the cricket. That fellas. Is how its done #Ashes — AJ (@rockchick_ajay) November 24, 2017

It’s not something you’re likely to see at Lord’s anytime soon, is it?

I wonder if it's too late to propose a big old paddling pool being installed in the Upper Edrich as part of the Lord's redevelopment plan? ?#Ashes — Leshia Hawkins (@LeshiaHawkEye) November 24, 2017

Getting down on one knee in an inflatable pool during an overcast 14C afternoon in May doesn’t have quite the same appeal.