Is there anything more Australian than a pool-side proposal at the Ashes?
Just in case you weren’t sure which country the Ashes was taking place in this year.
Getting down on one knee at the Gabba usually indicates a sweep shot is on its way, but not this time.
At the start of Australia’s first innings on day two of the first Test, with the home side 4-0 up and finding their feet at the crease, something more exciting was happening in the pool.
That’s Michael Langridge proposing to his girlfriend, Tori Roebuck, in the Gabba pool – and much like an umpire nodding his head at an LBW appeal, she said yes.
“I’ve been planning this for about three months,” Michael told the BBC’s Test Match Special. “I’ve been obsessed with the Ashes since I was born and I wanted to share that with Tori here.”
Both wearing green and gold, in a pool, at the cricket – this was the most Australian of proposals.
It’s not something you’re likely to see at Lord’s anytime soon, is it?
Getting down on one knee in an inflatable pool during an overcast 14C afternoon in May doesn’t have quite the same appeal.
