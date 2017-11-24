Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic turned down the chance to replace Tony Pulis at West Brom, the Daily Mail claims. Bilic left West Ham in November and was approached by Baggies owner Guochuan Lai about the vacant position at the Hawthorns, but said he thought it was too soon to return to football, the paper says.

West Ham and Crystal Palace are linked with Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter (John Walton/PA)

Stoke are looking to bring Odion Ighalo back to the Premier League after a year in China, according to the Stoke Sentinel. The former Watford player moved to Changchun Yatai at the start of 2017, scoring 15 goals in 27 appearances, and the Potters are apparently among four teams wanting to sign the striker.

Defender Eliaquim Mangala could be leaving the Etihad in January after struggling to make it in the Manchester City starting XI, the Sun writes. The Frenchman said he is looking to get regular first-team football to ensure he is in contention for France’s World Cup squad.

Real Madrid are said to have described Arsenal’s £40million offer for Karim Benzema as embarrassing, the Sun reports. Arsenal are keen on bringing the French striker to the Emirates – potentially during the January transfer window as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, the paper said.

Social round-up

Players to watch

Marouane Fellaini could be set for a switch to Paris (John Walton/Empics)

Leon Goretzka: The Schalke midfielder is a key Arsenal target, but is set to sign for Barcelona instead, the Daily Mirror reports.