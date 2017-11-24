England v Samoa talking points

England conclude their autumn series against Samoa on Saturday.

Here, Press Association Sport examines five talking points surrounding the Twickenham showdown.

George starts

Hooker Jamie George will make his first start for England (John Walton/PA)

Co-captains

Life without Hartley is the potential scenario that sees Chris Robshaw and George Ford start as co-captains, reprising the roles they performed against the Barbarians in May. It will be the first time in Jones’ 23 Tests in charge that Hartley has not been at the helm and although the Northampton hooker will take charge when he appears as a second-half replacement, England are contingency planning in case they lose their talisman.

Slade v Lozowski

Of the nine changes made for Samoa’s visit, the most intriguing is the overhauled midfield that sees Henry Slade and Alex Lozowski paired together for the first time. A maximum of 20 Tests offer plenty of time to finalise selection before England name their squad for the 2019 World Cup but with Jones unlikely to include both Slade and Lozowski, who are playmakers, the need to perform well is particularly pressing.

Half-term report

Eddie Jones has enjoyed spectacular success as England head coach (Yui Mok/PA)

Impoverished Samoa

England’s stars opted against donating a portion of their £23,000 match fees to the Samoans, who receive only £600, in the belief it was unethical and amid the confused political landscape. If nothing else, the publicity surrounding the decision has highlighted the Pacific Islanders’ bleak financial outlook.