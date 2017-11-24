Delight for Michael Owen following second place on riding bow at Ascot

Former England striker Michael Owen finished second on his debut in the saddle in a charity race at Ascot.

Owen, 37, who also starred for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle and Manchester United in his playing days, was one of 10 amateur riders to take part in the seven-furlong contest in aid of the Prince’s Countryside Trust.

Partnering the Tom Dascombe-trained Calder Prince, Owen made his move rounding the home turn and briefly hit the front, but ultimately had to make do with the runner-up spot behind Golden Wedding, in the hands of Tom Chatfield-Roberts.

Former England international @themichaelowen returns to the @Ascot winner’s enclosure after finishing second on the @TomDascombe trained Calder Prince pic.twitter.com/ljhZrBLUmu — Graham Clark (@GrahamClark85) November 24, 2017

Owen, who was presented with a memento after the race by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, said: “The horse was great and I’m really pleased with how it’s gone. I can’t keep the smile off my face, I loved it.

“They seemed to go really quick, it was the fastest I’ve ever been on a horse, but the horse slowed into the back and whipped up on the inside and all of a sudden I was in front – I was thinking ‘come on now’. But that was a long way (out) and I got very tired in the last furlong.

“It was such good fun and I’m really pleased with the whole outcome. My horse ran a cracking race and I’m delighted to be second. I’d like to think plenty of good will come out of it, lots of money raised for charity.

“We’re all home in one piece and I had the time of my life.”

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with Michael Owen at Ascot (Steve Parsons/PA)

Calder Prince, a four-year-old gelding rated 88, had previously won four of his 27 starts.

Owen cut a confident figure for much of the way, but was unable to quite keep tabs on the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Golden Wedding, who pulled comfortably clear in the final furlong.

Owen has previously enjoyed success at Ascot as an owner-breeder with Brown Panther at the Royal meeting in 2011.

Former England star Michael Owen gets the leg up from @TomDascombe on Calder Prince @Ascot pic.twitter.com/2GCADRq1bb — Graham Clark (@GrahamClark85) November 24, 2017

Owen admitted the process had been far from easy, but is perhaps not going to hang up his riding boots just yet.

He added: “I’ve had messages from the likes of Frankie (Dettori), Tony McCoy, Barry Geraghty and Ruby Walsh. Everyone was wishing me well.

“It was almost like playing in the World Cup quarter-final against Brazil when your phone goes mental for a day or two with hundreds of texts. I think my phone is cooling down somewhere.

Michael Owen and Calder Prince just find Golden Wedding too good at Ascot (Steve Parsons/PA)

“I enjoyed it enough to say I would do it again. It would be a shame to stop riding after that. However, I’ve got four kids and I don’t want to hurt myself. I absolutely loved it and I wouldn’t put it past me.”