Cricket team in India bowled out for two runs

An Indian cricket team were bowled out for just two runs on Friday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Nagaland were skittled by their opponents Kerala in the Women’s Under-19 One Day League and Knockout Tournament in Guntur.

Only one of Nagaland’s players managed to score a run, with the other run coming from a wide, as their innings was ended after 17 overs.

Kerala then needed one legal ball to reach their target of three. The first ball of their chase was a wide and the second was hit for a boundary to seal the 10-wicket victory.

Nagaland’s coach Hokaito Zhimomi told ESPNcricinfo his team only began training in September and had seen preparations hampered by a lack of facilities and funds.

It was the first time Nagaland had participated in the competition.