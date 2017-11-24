Cowboys suffer more misery with home defeat to Chargers

Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions – after getting picked off three times last week – as the Dallas Cowboys lost 28-6 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cowboys have now lost the last three games by at least 20 points, with Philip Rivers throwing for three touchdowns and 434 yards in Arlington.

One of Prescott’s interceptions was returned by Charger Desmond King 90 yards for a touchdown to seal the win for LA midway through the fourth quarter.

The Minnesota Vikings strengthened their grip on the NFC North with a 30-23 win over the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings (9-2) raced into a 13-0 lead after the first quarter and held off a late fightback from their opponents (6-5).

Case Keenum threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in the first half as the Vikings made the most of mistakes by the Lions.

New York matched Washington point for point in the opening three quarters, but that touchdown and a 33-yard Nick Rose field goal sealed the 20-10 win.