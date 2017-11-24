Chris Hughton ready for tougher challenges as Brighton head to Old Trafford

Brighton boss Chris Hughton knows his side must raise their game to another level as they start a testing run of Premier League fixtures at Manchester United.

The Seagulls have impressed so far in their first season back in the top flight for 34 years.

Hughton’s men are currently on a five-match unbeaten run, which has seen them climb to ninth place in the table.

The key talking points from Chris Hughton's press conference ahead of #BHAFC's trip to Old Trafford tomorrow. #MUNBHA https://t.co/DCniRC0efH pic.twitter.com/qTUE1vhwIo — BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) November 24, 2017

However, following Saturday’s trip to Old Trafford, where United have not lost since September 2016, Brighton will host rivals Crystal Palace on Tuesday night before then welcoming Liverpool.

Fixtures at Tottenham, one of Hughton’s former clubs, and Chelsea on Boxing Day are also on the horizon.

Brighton went on a five-match winning run over the festive period in the Championship last season and Hughton is hoping his players can have another strong end to the year.

Brighton extended their unbeaten run to five matches after drawing against Stoke (EMPICS Sport/Adam Davy)

“But this is a different level now and we have to raise our game.

“They will all be different types of challenges and will be difficult as well.”

#BHAFC's Davy Propper is looking to create more good memories at Old Trafford, after holding @ManUtd to a goalless draw with PSV Eindhoven two years ago. #MUNBHA https://t.co/do2sGGhNdc pic.twitter.com/qolqujlsgi — BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) November 24, 2017

Hughton knows his men will need everything to come together to pull off a shock win at Old Trafford.

However, the Brighton manager feels his team have given him every reason to believe in a positive outcome against Jose Mourinho’s men.

“It is important for me that we go there with confidence given where we are,” said Hughton, whose side last lost at Arsenal on October 1.

“I have a lot of pride in my team for what they’ve achieved so far, and I want a performance from the boys and if they give me that then I will be delighted whatever the result.”