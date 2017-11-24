Big-race stalwart Cue Card ‘should be vying for favouritism’ in Betfair Chase

Colin Tizzard believes age will not prove a stumbling block as Cue Card bids to emulate Kauto Star by winning the Betfair Chase for a fourth time at Haydock on Saturday.

The 11-year-old – triumphant in 2013, 2015 and 2016 – has shown no ill effects from his fall in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby and Tizzard retains plenty of faith in his stable stalwart.

With Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Sizing John not lining up because of the ground, the Dorset handler is full of confidence.

Tizzard said: “It’s a lovely opportunity for him to win his fourth Betfair Chase. He is very effective around there. If he was an eight-year-old, with his form from last season, he would be an odds-on favourite now.

“He was running beautifully at Wetherby and he has been in good form since, so I think he will run a big race. On ratings we are 10lb clear – no disrespect to them, but we have won around there three times. I think we should be vying for favouritism.”

“It is lovely for Harry. He won’t have a nerve in his body and he can’t wait for it,” said Tizzard.

“No disrespect to Paddy, but in the end we had to do something and this is what we thought was the best route.”

The six-year-old showed he is a formidable opponent when he gets suitably soft ground when romping to victory by 22 lengths in the Peter Marsh Chase over the course in January.

Though the weather went against the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained grey in the spring, he gave a timely reminder of his talents when winning the Charlie Hall Chase.

Twiston-Davies’ assistant Carl Llewellyn reported the horse’s preparation to have gone without a hitch, ahead of the race that forms the first leg of the £1million Jockey Club Triple Crown bonus on offer should the winner add the King George and Gold Cup to victory on Merseyside.

He said: “He’s had a clear run since Wetherby. The ground’s come for him. He’s a good horse anyway, but on soft and heavy he’s probably even better.

“Cue Card’s a good horse. He’s done it all before. He was a shorter price than us at Wetherby and just because he fell people have forgotten about him a little bit. It will be tough to beat him at his best, but our horse has done nothing wrong and is going there in great form.”

Gordon Elliott is having a tremendous season in Ireland, with more than 100 winners to his credit already.

He sends Outlander from his base in County Meath following his victory in the JNwine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal.

Elliott said: “He’s bouncing, he looks great and we couldn’t be happier with him. We got him back on track at Down Royal and Jack (Kennedy) gave him a great ride.

“He is a bit hit and miss, so hopefully he turns up on a going day. The heavier the ground, the better for him and we wouldn’t mind the rain.”