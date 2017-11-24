Ali and Malan combine for 50-run partnership as England press on in Brisbane

Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan took their partnership past 50 as England set out to consolidate their position on the second morning of the first Ashes test.

Their fifth-wicket pair pushed the total up to 226 after an hour’s play at the Gabba, having joined forces the previous evening on a shaky 163 for four following the departure of captain Joe Root.

England’s Joe Root went for 15 on day one (Jason O’Brien/PA Wire)

Each drove effectively as Australia over-pitched at first on the resumption, but then Moeen in particular experienced increasing discomfort against the short ball.

Nathan Lyon, still strangely wicketless, remained a menace too as he continued to find threatening turn and bounce.