Tyson Fury reveals bloated torso after training with Ricky Hatton

Tyson Fury showed he still has some way to go before the prospect of a mouthwatering showdown with Anthony Joshua becomes a reality after revealing his bloated torso on social media.

Fury has repeatedly stated his desire to regain his boxing licence and get back to fighting weight, and is craving an all-British world heavyweight title bout against Joshua next year.

The pair have traded barbs over social media, with the usually phlegmatic Joshua labelling Fury “fat” earlier this month and urging him to “get fit” as part of a tirade on his rivals in boxing’s blue riband division.

He has most recently been working with former two-weight world champion turned trainer Ricky Hatton, who also had weight issues for most of his fighting career.

Fury and Hatton uploaded onto Instagram and Twitter respectively the same photo of them posing in a gym with their tops off – and the image is not a flattering one for the former world heavyweight champion.

Fury wrote alongside the image: “Looking well here rick, both in great shape, Loving the work.”