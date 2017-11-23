Stoneman and Vince overcome nerves to steady England’s innings in Ashes opener

England overcame the early loss of lynchpin opener Alastair Cook to grasp a foothold in the Ashes on the first morning at the Gabba.

Cook fell for just two in the third over, when Mitchell Starc got one to swing away from a danger area for an edge to first slip pushing forward.

England’s Alastair Cook walks out at the Gabba (Jason O’Brien/PA Wire)

But Mark Stoneman and number three James Vince then belied inevitable nerves in their maiden Ashes innings to help the tourists to 37 for one after an hour’s play.

Joe Root had chosen to bat first in humid conditions on the east coast, after Australia passed their opener David Warner fit to play despite the stiff neck he suffered two days ago.