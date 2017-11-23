Stoneman and Vince help England edge first morning in Ashes test

England overcame the early loss of lynchpin opener Alastair Cook to grasp a foothold in the Ashes on the first morning at the Gabba.

Cook fell for just two in the third over, when Mitchell Starc got one to swing away from a danger area for an edge to first slip pushing forward.

England’s Mark Stoneman and James Vince brought up a 50 partnership (James O’Brien/PA)

But Mark Stoneman and number three James Vince then belied inevitable nerves in their maiden Ashes innings to help the tourists to 37 for one after an hour’s play.

Annnnd that's lunch! #Ashes



A good morning for England who end the first session on 59-1 – Alastair Cook (2) the only casualty.



Stoneman 25* ????

Vince 32* ???? pic.twitter.com/WgFeebPxi8 — BT Sport (@btsport) November 23, 2017

Joe Root had chosen to bat first in humid conditions on the east coast, after Australia passed their opener David Warner fit to play despite the stiff neck he suffered two days ago.

Rain then prevented an afternoon resumption, though, and set in over the next hour – with the square under full cover.