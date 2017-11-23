Michael Owen ‘nervous and excited’ about Ascot riding debut

Former England international footballer Michael Owen makes his debut in the saddle in a charity race at Ascot on Friday.

The renowned striker, who also starred for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle and Manchester United, will compete against other eager amateurs in a seven-furlong contest in aid of the Prince’s Countryside Trust.

Since hanging up his football boots in 2013, Owen, 37, has devoted most of his time to his Manor House Stables in Cheshire and it is one of his trainer Tom Dascombe’s string, Calder Prince, that will give him his first taste of race-riding.

Owen cannot wait to get the leg-up at Ascot where enjoyed success as an owner-breeder with Brown Panther at the Royal meeting in 2011.

Dress rehearsal for the big day…proud to be supporting these 4 great charities and thank you to everyone who has donated so far, especially @gowinglawuk https://t.co/IZyx40cRdM pic.twitter.com/IRTWaFPb1x — michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 16, 2017

He said: “As the race gets closer I’m getting both nervous and excited about it.

“It’s been a massive learning curve for me and having thought initially that this would be quite easy, I’ve come to the realisation that that couldn’t be any further from the truth.

“From riding out in the morning, to being thrown off and then galloping on a racecourse, it’s been a fantastic few months.

“I’ve had success as an owner at Ascot, but this will be a completely different experience and I can’t wait. Riding has given me a greater appreciation of racing.”

@themichaelowen looking very professional galloping here this morning! ??⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/mputrH0MX7 — Wolverhampton Races (@WolvesRaces) November 15, 2017

Owen admitted he was left black and blue in his early riding days, but is proud to be contributing to so many worthy causes.

He said: “The first time I sat on the horse I will be riding in the race, Calder Prince, I felt like I had gone 12 rounds with Mike Tyson the next day.

“I’ve done the business side, been to the sales and watched the breaking-in and training, I’ve done the whole thing, but racing is a new insight.

“As a competitive man I’d love to win, but I think just this once, I’ll be happy to participate and hopefully make it across the finish line having enjoyed the experience and knowing I have raised valuable funds for some great charities in the Prince’s Countryside Fund, Prostate Cancer UK, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Manchester Royal Eye Hospital, part of the Manchester Foundation Charity Trust.”

::: Donations to Michael Owen’s JustGiving page can be made here: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MichaelOwen10