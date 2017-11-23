Miami Heat end Boston Celtics’ winning run

The Boston Celtics’s winning run of 16 games was halted as the Miami Heat served up a 104-98 win.

The Celtics had not tasted defeat since October 18 but the Heat cantered to an 18-point lead in the first half which they did not give up.

But Miami were made to sweat for their win – Boston brought the game back to within a point with just over three minutes left in the game.

Dion Waiters made two three-point shots in the dying minutes – and a total of 26 during the night – for Miami to wrap up the win.

#BOSvsMIA Final: HEAT 104 – Celtics 98. Dragic 27pts 5rebs 5asts, Waiters 26pts (8 in final 3 minutes of game) 6asts, T. Johnson 16pts 7rebs, Ellington 9pts 5rebs, Whiteside 8pts 10rebs 2blks, Winslow 8pts 8rebs. pic.twitter.com/BM092JWaDe — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 23, 2017

In Cleveland, LeBron James got 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 119-109, while Joel Embiid was the difference for the Philadelphia 76ers who swept aside the Portland Trail Blazers 101-81.

The Los Angeles Clippers had their first win in 10 attempts, a 116-103 victory over the faltering Atlanta Hawks, with Blake Griffin scoring 26 as well as posting 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Equally impressive was Dwight Howard, who posted 26 points and 13 rebounds to help the Charlotte Hornets defeat the Washington Wizards 129-124 in overtime.

Watch @KingJames' early Thanksgiving feast with 23 points in the 4Q of #CavsNets! ? pic.twitter.com/nfGHSRm2VD — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 23, 2017

The Hornets were down nine points in the fourth, but rallied to level the game with two seconds left, and saw the Wizards off in the extra period.

The New York Knicks hit 28 points without reply during a third-quarter rout of the Toronto Raptors.

Tim Hardaway Jr scored 38 as the Knicks triumphed 108-100 to post their 10th win of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame the Golden State Warriors 108-91, the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-90 and the Minnesota Timberwolves won against the Orlando Magic 124-118.

The Dallas Mavericks edged a tight encounter with the Memphis Grizzlies 95-94 with a buzzer beater from Harrison Barnes, the Houston Rockets beat the Denver Nuggets 125-95 and the Utah Jazz overcame the Chicago Bulls 110-80.

In the night’s other games, the Milwaukee Bucks needed overtime to beat the Phoenix Suns 113-107, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-102.