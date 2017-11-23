James Vince and Mark Stoneman record half-centuries on first day of the Ashes

James Vince and Mark Stoneman both responded with maiden Ashes half-centuries following the early loss of England’s lynchpin opener Alastair Cook on day one of the first Test in Brisbane.

Vince (72 not out) played some eye-catching shots through the off-side among seven fours in his 85-ball 50, his first at the highest level against any opposition, as he and Stoneman (53) prospered in a second-wicket stand of 125 against the much-hyped home attack.

Pat Cummins hit back for Australia by beating Stoneman for pace to bowl him from round the wicket just before tea as England reached 128 for two after a rain-delayed second session.

Mitchell Starc served notice of a tough examination when he had Cook caught at slip in the first over of the series – but there were few further alarms for England until Stoneman fell after posting his second Test half-century from 150 balls.