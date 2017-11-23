Hodgson feels vindicated over Niasse diving ban

Roy Hodgson feels vindicated by the two-match ban dished out to Everton striker Oumar Niasse for diving but admits it does not help Crystal Palace’s cause.

The Senegalese striker became the first Premier League player to be punished under new Football Association rules introduced in May whereby incidents which suggest a match official has been deceived by simulation are referred to a panel.

The controversial penalty won by Niasse in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Palace led to a diving charge and Everton’s appeal against it was rejected.

“My only satisfaction is that The FA and the people who make those decisions have sided with me rather than the player.”

Hodgson is hopeful Niasse’s punishment will act as a deterrent.

“All of these things make players think about diving,” he said.

“When you have matches where it’s discussed afterwards and experts on the TV state their case, of course it has an effect but you have to be very careful with diving. There are situations where the dive is less pronounced than others. There are ones where players lose their balance and it isn’t a penalty. You have to be very careful; it’s very nuanced.”

Palace host Stoke on Saturday and Hodgson feels suggestions that they are a dirty side are unwarranted.

“That’s unfair,” said Hodgson. “I watched them at Brighton (in Monday’s 2-2 draw) and didn’t think they were intimidating.

“We’ve been working all week and not once have we mentioned physicality. We have talked about their style of player and how they set up on the field. This is another very difficult game for us to face. We have to do our very best to get something from the game.”