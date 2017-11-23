Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The saga surrounding Alexis Sanchez looks set to continue, with the Mirror reporting that Paris St German are looking at taking on the Arsenal man – and could even be tempted to make a move in the January transfer window. The Ligue 1 leaders will face competition from Manchester City for the Chile international, the paper reports.

Back on the management merry-go-round, the Daily Mail reports that Everton are looking at making a move for RB Leipzig’s Ralf Rangnick after sacking Ronald Koeman in October. It comes after the club failed in their efforts to bring Watford’s Marco Silva to Goodison Park, the paper reports.

Everton weigh up move for RB Leipzig chief Ralf Rangnick after failing to land Marco Silva as they continue hunt for boss https://t.co/jh2wFXshYv pic.twitter.com/p9aQEV9Wuk — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 22, 2017

To another side who are looking to fill a vacancy and West Brom’s hopes of bringing in former England boss Sam Allardyce are fading according to the Mirror. The paper adds that Alan Pardew is keen on taking up the reins at the Hawthorns.

Joshua Kimmich, who was in the sights of Manchester City, is in talks about signing a new contract with his current club Bayern Munich, according to the Sun. Guardiola was keen on bringing the Germany international to the Etihad, but the paper said talks were being held to keep Kimmich in Germany past 2020.

Liverpool and Tottenham are both keen on Stevenage defender Ben Wilmot, according to the Daily Mail. The 18-year-old has turned heads of the Premier League clubs despite not yet appearing in a League Two fixture this season, the paper said.

Congratulations to first year scholar, Ben Wilmot on earning his first pro contract with the club! ? ? pic.twitter.com/Z7Af1bHl4G — Stevenage FC (@StevenageFC) April 1, 2017

Julian Draxler: Liverpool are looking at a potential loan deal for the Germany forward, who has fallen down the pecking order at Paris St Germain, according to talkSPORT.