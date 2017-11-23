England’s Vince and Stoneman combine for century stand in opening Ashes test

James Vince and Mark Stoneman responded with an unbroken century stand after the early loss of England’s lynchpin opener Alastair Cook on day one of the first Ashes Test.

Vince (57no) played some especially eye-catching shots through the off-side, scoring seven fours in his 85-ball 50, his first at the highest level against any opposition, as he and Stoneman began to prosper against the much-hyped home attack.

Mark Stoneman helped steady the England innings (James O’Brien/PA)

The pair took England to 103 for one as tea approached, following a 95-minute rain break after lunch, on an untypically sluggish Gabba pitch.

England’s Alastair Cook departed for two (Jason O’Brien/PA Wire)

Mitchell Starc served notice of a tough examination when he had Cook caught at slip in the first over of the series – but there were few further alarms for England as Stoneman too neared a second Test half-century.