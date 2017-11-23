Daley Blind confident Manchester United will bounce back from Basel loss

Daley Blind is confident Manchester United will bounce back from their shock, last-gasp Champions League defeat at Basel.

Jose Mourinho’s men were on course for the point that would seal progression as Group A winners until the 89th minute.

Basel had unleashed a barrage of second-half attacks and struck the decisive blow as Michael Lang got ahead of Blind to turn home from close range and secure the Swiss champions another famous win against United.

Mourinho believes United were caught in two minds in the 1-0 loss given they knew a draw was enough, but that only really explains the dying minutes rather than their lifeless second-half display.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United on Wednesday dropped points for the first time in Group A (Ennio Leanza/AP/PA)

“You are always disappointed when you lose and especially in the last minute,” the United defender said.

“Especially in the first half we did well. Second half they create chances but not very big ones, more long shots.

“It is a pity that it goes in in the last minute.

FT: FC Basel 1 #MUFC 0. A late goal for the hosts condemns United to defeat in Switzerland. #UCL pic.twitter.com/VSSh8xfS8r — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2017

“Of course, we want to win every game. We know how the positions are in the group.

“We’re still on top but we must be aware – but we don’t panic. We have to be ready in the next game.

“We train hard and prepare ourselves like we always do. I think there is a lot of confidence in the group and this will not change that.”

In truth, it will take a remarkable turn of events for United to fail to top the group or progress to the last-16. If Basel win their final match and CSKA Moscow triumph at Old Trafford, the Russians would need to score seven to prevent Mourinho’s men from progressing or a five-goal margin to knock them off the top of Group A.

The fact United’s long-standing European record defeat is 5-0 only underlines how big a turnaround would be required.

“I think we’re confident at home,” Blind told MUTV. “But, like I said, the points in the group are clear. We know we what we have to do to be first.”

United should have been home and dry in Basel after dominating the first half, but failed to show the required cutting edge at St Jakob-Park.

On a frustrating night, Marcos Rojo’s assured 90-minute display was a huge positive as the defender returned after 216 days out with a serious knee ligament injury.

Jose Mourinho praised Marcos Rojo after the defender made his first senior #MUFC appearance for over seven months: https://t.co/4BF42X03aI pic.twitter.com/7qzx5zTyG2 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 23, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to continue his return to full fitness and Paul Pogba impressed in the captain’s armband for 66 minutes, giving United much-needed options heading into a frantic part of the season.

“I am very happy for them,” Blind added. “I think we have a very big squad. Everyone is ready and wants to play.

“It is good because there is a very busy period coming up so everybody needs to be sharp and ready. We will need everyone.”