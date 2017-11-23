Chase banned for two years by UK Anti-Doping after testing positive for cocaine

Widnes half-back Rangi Chase has been banned for two years after testing positive for cocaine.

UK Anti-Doping announced on Thursday morning that the 31-year-old would serve the suspension after benzoylecgonine – a metabolite of cocaine – was found in a sample he provided following an in-competition test on July 14 of this year.

UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead said: “As an experienced rugby league player who has represented both New Zealand Maori and England, as well as Super League clubs Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils, Rangi Chase has tarnished his career with this sanction.

Rugby League Player Banned for Two Years –>> https://t.co/IQarOoArOZ pic.twitter.com/ECAlQalI0O — UK Anti-Doping (@ukantidoping) November 23, 2017

“His two-year ban serves as a stark warning to athletes about the very real consequences of taking recreational drugs whilst competing in sport.”

The suspension will end at midnight on July 13, 2019.

He had been suspended by his club following the positive test, which was conducted after a Super League match against Wakefield.

Chase represented England during the 2013 Rugby League World Cup (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Advertising

Chase, a former Man of Steel winner, joined the Vikings after his release by Castleford.

Chase is one of three Super League players who tested positive for cocaine during the course of the 2017 season.

Castleford full-back Zak Hardaker was dropped from his team’s squad for the Grand Final last month after it emerged he had tested positive following a match in September. The failed test also meant Hardaker missed out on a place in England’s World Cup squad.

Rugby Football League Statement: Zak Hardaker



READ => https://t.co/o4Nvl5jHFW pic.twitter.com/j3B8IgoGAl — The RFL (@TheRFL) October 9, 2017

Advertising

Wakefield prop Adam Walker failed a test following the same match as Chase and was also suspended by his club.

Chase revealed in 2016 that he had been suffering from depression, having left Leigh just six months into a two-year deal.

He insisted at that time he had not quit the game for good and he re-signed for Castleford in July 2016, having first played for the Tigers between 2009 and 2014.

1 Attachment