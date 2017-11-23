Ashes day one – in pictures and social

James Vince blunted the much-hyped Australia attack but fell foul of England’s new number one enemy Nathan Lyon just when he was all set to tame the Gabba on day one of the Ashes.

Vince (83) responded to the departure of lynchpin opener Alastair Cook in just the third over of the series by sharing a century stand with Mark Stoneman (53).

Vince appeared on course for a maiden Test century only for off-spinner Lyon to snatch it away with a brilliant direct-hit to run him out attempting a faulty single to cover.

Captain Joe Root then also fell as England finished day one on 196 for four. Here are the best pictures and social media posts from the day.

Morning session

Alastair Cook fell for just two in the third over, when Mitchell Starc got one to swing away from a danger area for an edge to first slip pushing forward.

Cook gets an edge and is caught in the slips (Jason O’Brien/PA Wire)

England’s Mark Stoneman and James Vince in action (Jason O’Brien/PA Wire)

Advertising

Outstanding 1st session from England … #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 23, 2017

Afternoon session

Rain delayed the resumption after lunch for an hour but Stoneman and Vince continued their partnership when play began and notched a century stand.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann was keen to keep belief in Root’s men, despite a more negative outlook by some commentators.

Advertising

An hour from tea at the Gabba, 100-1 feels quite good. Relishing this moment. It might not last. Live in @bbc5live Breakfast from 6 with @Swannyg66 #Ashes — Eleanor Oldroyd (@EllyOldroyd) November 23, 2017

Swann replied:

Is this the most pessimistic tweet you could muster?!!!!! https://t.co/OcSTbTCqXA — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) November 23, 2017

Pat Cummins removed the England opener shortly after though, as England moved to 127 for two.

Stoneman is bowled by Pat Cummins for 53 in the afternoon session (Jason O’Brien/PA Wire)

Evening session

England’s 150 was brought up in the 63rd over.

Vince was then undone by brilliant fielding from Nathan Lyon after he gambled on a single and saw Lyon scoop up the ball one-handed and throw him out for 83. England were 145 for three.

Nathan Lyon celebrates running out James Vince (Jason O’Brien/PA Wire)

Really good first two sessions for @englandcricket there. Massive last hour here now after that run out!! #ashes — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) November 23, 2017

England captain Root then became Cummins’ second victim of the day. Australia used their first review of the day to good effect after Root was hit on the pads to go for 15.

Australia’s Pat Cummins celebrates taking the wicket of England’s Joe Root (Jason O’Brien/PA Wire)

Reaction to day one

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke felt the balance of power had shifted to the hosts:

Aussies with a devastating last session. ?? https://t.co/6ajAWFZgql — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) November 23, 2017

But his ex-colleague Marcus North had a more balanced take on the day’s play:

Hard fought day of #Ashes test cricket. Honours even…huge first session tomorrow! https://t.co/JDUZJ7aieD — Marcus North (@Marcus_North) November 23, 2017

Vaughan, meanwhile, called England’s performance “impressive”:

Really impressive day for 4 #Ashes debutants today … Stoneman,Vince,Malan & Cummins … Game in the balance … #BarmyArmy — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 23, 2017

Former England wicketkeeper Matt Prior was also positive:

Very solid first day for @englandcricket – well played @mark23stone & @vincey14. Solid morning session tomorrow and there will be some tired Oz bowlers! #ashes — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) November 23, 2017

England and Australia will resume with day two of the first Test on Friday.