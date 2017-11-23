5 things about England batsman James Vince

James Vince finally added substance to his undoubted style as a battling 83 underpinned England’s promising start to the Ashes in Brisbane.

Vince was a controversial selection for this tour but steadied the tourists after the early departure of Alastair Cook on the opening morning of the series against Australia as he compiled a Test-best knock.

James Vince clips one past Australia’s Cameron Bancroft (Jason O’Brien/PA)

1. A gifted athlete

James Vince takes a hit during day one of the Ashes (Jason O’Brien/PA)

2. A Vaughan performer

Former England coach Duncan Fletcher, while at Hampshire on a consultancy basis, first brought Vince to national attention when he remarked the then teenager reminded him of Michael Vaughan. It is a tag that has stuck ever since and seemed to weigh heavily when he faltered in his first opportunity with England last year, but some elegant strokeplay at the Gabba – in particular several dreamy cover drives – brought those comparisons flooding back as he vindicated his return to the set-up.

3. The ISM connection

The links with Vaughan do not end there. Both Vince and and the former England captain are represented and have had their careers guided by International Sports Management, under the watch of former Lancashire and England batsman Neil Fairbrother, the director of cricket at the sports management agency. ISM boasts a number of current England internationals on its books including Test captain Joe Root, vice-captain Ben Stokes and veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad.

4. Waiting patiently

Very nice indeed … Vince has looked high quality today … #Ashes #100Please — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 23, 2017

Vince was first given England Lions recognition towards the end of 2011 but 11 of the 16-man squad that toured Asia that winter played for the senior side ahead of Vince, who was finally given his chance in May 2015 – in a rained off one-day international against Ireland. He has made only a handful of appearances in each format but his latest innings could be the one that leads to greater involvement within the international set-up.

5. Rooming on tour

Vince and Mark Stoneman barely knew each other before this tour but were paired off into shared quarters rather than individual hotel rooms in Perth, and their understanding has blossomed. A century stand in the first warm-up was followed by a 125-run partnership in the Ashes opener that was the backbone of England’s 196 for four. Stoneman observed earlier this month: “That’s one of the beauties of touring. You get to see a different side of people, and get to unwind and relax together.”