UEFA fines Everton £26,600 following fan’s confrontation with Lyon goalkeeper

Everton have been fined £26,600 by UEFA after a fan hit out at Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes during their Europa League tie last month.

In shocking scenes at Goodison Park an Everton supporter, who was holding a child with one arm, appeared to try to strike Lopes in front of the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End.

The incident happened after Toffees defender Ashley Williams barged into Lopes midway through the second half.

Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and Everton captain Ashley Williams clashed during the Europa League match (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton were charged for “aggressions by supporters against players” and the UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body on Wednesday announced the club have been fined 30,000 euros.

The Premier League club banned the supporter following the incident on October 19, during Everton’s 2-1 defeat.

Merseyside Police launched an investigation and interviewed a 30-year-old man on suspicion of assault and affray before he was released under investigation.

Lyon ran out 2-1 winners at Goodison Park (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Everton fan – whose young child was sucking a dummy – appeared to push Lopes’ head and seemed to aim a punch in the direction of the keeper and defender Mouctar Diakhaby.

Footage of the supporter’s actions went viral and received widespread condemnation.

