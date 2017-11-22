Tyson Fury shows off his dance moves

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury showed off his dance moves during a training camp as he bids for a return to the boxing ring.

The 29-year-old has returned to the gym in recent weeks and called out Tony Bellew on social media for a potential bout after the Liverpudlian’s rematch with David Haye was postponed due to a bicep injury.

However, Fury still had time to enjoy himself during his gruelling regime by dancing on a matt in the ring.

A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

Fury posted the video on Instagram with the caption: “When you think you have moves, but realise that your just a fat mess lol. Who says working out can’t be fun.”

It’s fair to say that Fury, who has won all 25 of his professional bouts, should let his hands do the talking rather than his feet, although a date on his return to the ring is still unknown.

He has not fought since November 2015, where he defeated Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA Super Heavyweight, IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight titles, which he later relinquished in October 2016.