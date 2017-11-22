So easy for Sceau Royal at Warwick

Sceau Royal barely came out of second gear as he got back on the winning trail in the Highflyer/Million In Mind 4-Y-O & 5-Y-O Novices’ Chase at Warwick.

Alan King’s charge made a winning start over fences at this track at the beginning of last month, but then came unstuck at Cheltenham when beaten just a neck by North Hill Harvey at the end of October.

With the winner having subsequently scored in real style at Grade Two level at Cheltenham over the weekend, it was no surprise to see Sceau Royal sent off a 1-16 chance with only San Pedro De Senam in opposition.

Easy as you like for smart hurdler Sceau Royal, who makes it 2/3 over fences at Warwick pic.twitter.com/536JVf3JWz — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) November 22, 2017

Daryl Jacob was positive from the off and Sceau Royal was well clear turning for home, popping over the last two fences and cruising to victory by 21 lengths.

Connections are looking towards the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown on December 9 for a Grade One date.

Anthony Bromley, racing manager for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, said: “It was a lovely confidence-booster and we will now take him to the Henry VIII and step him back up in class.

“He had a tough race against North Hill Harvey, so it was nice to get a confidence boost here.”

Alan King, who had two winners at Warwick on Wednesday (Tim Goode/PA)

Lady Karina, a daughter of Lady Rebeca, was a slightly fortunate winner of the Biggest Jumps Season On Racing UK Handicap Hurdle for Venetia Williams, who trained the great racemare.

Hit The Highway was in front and part of a three-way battle with the winner and Groundunderrepair when he clipped the last and unseated his rider, leaving Lady Karina (3-1) to stride on for a three-length success.

Dan and Harry Skelton teamed up to good effect with 5-6 favourite Molly The Dolly in the Thoroughbred Breeders Association Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, as she came home 25 lengths clear of Little Millie.