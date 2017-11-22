Serena Williams felt like “a princess and superwoman” on her wedding day

Newlywed Serena Williams revealed that she turned to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for wedding dress advice – and felt like “a princess and superwoman” on her big day.

The 36-year-old married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans on November 16 in Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding attended by A-list stars including Beyonce and Kim Kardashian.

Williams shared a photo of one of her dresses – which she walked down the aisle in – and said: “For the first dress When Anna Wintor asked me what I wanted to wear I said “a cape” I just want to wear a cape” she said: “well Sara Burton with @alexandermcqueen is the one for you. Thanks Anna. Thanks Sara. I felt like a princess and superwoman all at once.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 22, 2017 at 6:38am PST

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion also wore a pair of jewel-encrusted Nike trainers to walk down the aisle and wore three dresses during the celebrations.

Ohanian shared a touching post of the couple’s first kiss as man and wife, which showed Williams’ “superhero” cape.

He said: “You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport – I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife.

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.???? (@alexisohanian) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

“I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together. And my whole life I didn’t even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment.

“And everything that I have done, everything that I am so proud of in my career, and in my life, for the last 34 years, pales in comparison to what we’re doing today.

“And I am so grateful, and I am so in love.”