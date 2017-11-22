Advertising
Serena Williams felt like “a princess and superwoman” on her wedding day
The 36-year-old married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans on November 16
Newlywed Serena Williams revealed that she turned to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for wedding dress advice – and felt like “a princess and superwoman” on her big day.
The 36-year-old married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans on November 16 in Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding attended by A-list stars including Beyonce and Kim Kardashian.
Williams shared a photo of one of her dresses – which she walked down the aisle in – and said: “For the first dress When Anna Wintor asked me what I wanted to wear I said “a cape” I just want to wear a cape” she said: “well Sara Burton with @alexandermcqueen is the one for you. Thanks Anna. Thanks Sara. I felt like a princess and superwoman all at once.
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion also wore a pair of jewel-encrusted Nike trainers to walk down the aisle and wore three dresses during the celebrations.
Ohanian shared a touching post of the couple’s first kiss as man and wife, which showed Williams’ “superhero” cape.
He said: “You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport – I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife.
Advertising
“I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together. And my whole life I didn’t even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment.
“And everything that I have done, everything that I am so proud of in my career, and in my life, for the last 34 years, pales in comparison to what we’re doing today.
“And I am so grateful, and I am so in love.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.