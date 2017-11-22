Advertising
Paris St Germain outclass Celtic in seven-goal rout
The French side have now scored 24 goals in five group games
Celtic suffered another night of European anguish against Paris St Germain in a 7-1 thrashing in the Parc des Princes.
Former PSG youth player Moussa Dembele fired Celtic into a stunning first-minute lead but the home side reacted to the loss of their first goal in the Champions League with a Neymar double and goals from Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe before the break.
The big-spending French club, who had won 5-0 at Parkhead on match day one, were even more ruthless in the second half with goals from Marco Verratti, Cavani and Dani Alves compounding the Hoops’ misery.
