Paris St Germain outclass Celtic in seven-goal rout

Celtic suffered another night of European anguish against Paris St Germain in a 7-1 thrashing in the Parc des Princes.

Former PSG youth player Moussa Dembele fired Celtic into a stunning first-minute lead but the home side reacted to the loss of their first goal in the Champions League with a Neymar double and goals from Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe before the break.

The big-spending French club, who had won 5-0 at Parkhead on match day one, were even more ruthless in the second half with goals from Marco Verratti, Cavani and Dani Alves compounding the Hoops’ misery.