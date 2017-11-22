Liverpool to probe claims fans were mistreated by Spanish police in Seville

Some Liverpool fans have alleged they were assaulted by Spanish police before Tuesday’s Champions League game in Seville.

Supporters have complained of heavy-handed treatment from police and stewards, including being punched and forcibly denied entry at Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

The Group E game, which ended in a 3-3 draw, kicked off with the away section noticeably far from full. There were reports at the time of delays getting in and of fans being turned away or told to sit in seats other than the ones they had been allocated.

Reminder that anyone who experienced problems, wants to share their experience or anything related to this to get in touch https://t.co/lvop2VOXE2 — Spirit of Shankly (@spiritofshankly) November 22, 2017

A statement from supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly read: “We became aware of issues affecting supporters during the first half of the match.

“A couple of our committee members reported problems getting into the ground, being refused access as the flag they had was accused of having a political message (it features a Liverbird and the word ‘defiance’, and has been at grounds across Europe, as well as being sent into LFC and forwarded to Sevilla in advance as required).

“What is more concerning was the reports of heavy-handed treatment of supporters, including physical assaults with one committee member reporting she was punched as she was pushed out of the ground.

Liverpool fans in Seville where there were claims of mistreatment (Nick Potts/Empics)

“Clearly though what happened (on Tuesday night) isn’t acceptable and we will be asking both clubs and UEFA what they plan to do about it.”

Governing body UEFA confirmed it was aware of the matter.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware that there were some issues at the away supporters’ entrances in regards to fans accessing the stadium. We have no further comment to make at this stage.”