Leicester manager Claude Puel wary of West Ham

Leicester boss Claude Puel has warned his players to be wary of a West Ham backlash.

The Foxes go to the London Stadium on Friday – David Moyes’ first home game in charge of the Hammers after he was appointed this month.

Moyes lost his first game on Sunday, 2-0 at Watford, and his new side are third bottom in the Premier League having won just once in their last eight top flight games.

And Puel is concerned Leicester will face a fired up West Ham at the London Stadium.

“West Ham fans want a reaction,” he told a press conference. “We know this team are at home with a new manager and we want to show good qualities.

“When a new manager arrives, it is always positive for the players to show their qualities and to try and win their place.

“It will be a strong game and it is important to keep focus. It’s a difficult game for them but also for us.

Leicester defender Robert Huth remains out with an ankle injury. (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It is a new challenge for us because we know the players of West Ham but they have had just one game played under the new manager at Watford.”

The Frenchman will resist the temptation to make changes for Friday’s game following the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

Puel has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to the London Stadium but remains without Puel will be without Robert Huth (ankle) and Matty James (Achilles).

“It will be important to make some rotation,” he said. “But for the moment we have some days to recover (after Friday) and we will see for this game.

“If we have just two or three days (to recover), it will be important to make some rotation.

“We may gradually look at some different players. It will be a normal thing for me, sometimes we will have tiredness and some injuries.”