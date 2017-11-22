Harry Kane jokes he would score a hat-trick before childbirth dash

England forward Harry Kane joked he would probably have time to score all three goals and still make it to the hospital after Wigan’s Ryan Colclough claimed the ‘perfect hat-trick’ with the birth of his child on Tuesday night.

Colclough said he was “overwhelmed” after netting twice for the Latics in a 3-0 home win against Doncaster, before then racing off the pitch after 60 minutes to be at the hospital in time to see his second son Harley Thomas born – while still wearing his full Wigan kit.

“I literally, just before I scored, saw my dad over in the stands and he gave me the action that the waters had gone, so my head was a little bit battered,” Colclough told BBC Radio Manchester.

⚽️⚽️? When you score two goals and still make it for the birth! Here's how the perfect hat trick unfolded for Ryan Colclough last night.https://t.co/uWne9WPmVf ? #wafc — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) November 22, 2017

“Then I went and scored (again) and I looked at the manager and he said we’ll bring you off now. I went off, straight down the tunnel, grabbed my keys and phone and got off to hospital.”

The story went viral, which promoted an interesting response from Tottenham striker Kane, who had found the net himself that night to help his side beat Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League match in Germany.

Colclough, who made it to hospital with just 30 minutes to spare, said the midwife had told him and partner Steph earlier in the day that the birth could still be a couple of days away.

“I went to football as usual and obviously I’ve seen my dad – it was a little bit out of the blue,” he said. “I panicked a little bit and got there as quick as I could. I got there just in the nick of time.”