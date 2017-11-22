Gregor Townsend warns against more players leaving Scotland

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend admits the national side could suffer if players continue to move abroad.

Finn Russell has announced his decision to leave Glasgow at the end of the season, with Racing 92 the expected destination for the fly-half.

Russell will join Greig Laidlaw and Richie Gray in France, while players such as Sean Maitland and John Barclay play elsewhere in the United Kingdom – though Barclay is set to move back to Edinburgh.

BREAKING: @finn_russell will leave the club at the end of the season: https://t.co/s2y8Fokcda pic.twitter.com/TCT42N0Xz1 — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) November 19, 2017

There have long been difficulties with securing the release of players in France in time to join up with their international sides, and Townsend is keen to keep as many players playing in Scotland as possible.

“The better thing for the national team is more people playing in Scotland,” he said.

“If more and more players leave Scotland, it will be much tougher. A huge reason Ireland have been successful is their players are in the same area, playing in Ireland and building up combinations and connections.

Thanks everyone for the messages. It's been such a hard decision to make leaving a club that I love and everyone at it. Looking forward to getting stuck in the rest of the season and show everyone how much the club and Glasgow means to me! ❤️ #warriornation — Finn Russell (@finn_russell) November 20, 2017

“Obviously we wish Finn all the best. We have two players currently injured in France who were likely to be in our squad – in Richie and Greig – and we’ll now have a third but you’ve got to make sure there’s not too many players leaving Scotland.”

Townsend is preparing his side to take on Australia this weekend after suffering a narrow defeat to New Zealand on Saturday. The Dark Blues almost snatched a dramatic win in the final seconds before going down 22-17.

Despite a hugely impressive performance, Townsend has demanded more from his players after making four changes, with Ryan Wilson, Maitland, Grant Gilchrist and Simon Berghan included in the starting XV.

WATCH | Here is your team to face Australia this weekend at BT Murrayfield #AsOne pic.twitter.com/NgysrAk9ij — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 22, 2017

He said: “We play the current number three team in the world, and arguably the best attacking team in the world.

“Australia beat New Zealand a few weeks ago, were very good against Wales and for a lot of the game on a wet day against England, so we know we’re playing one of the form teams in the world right now. If we drop our standards, we’re not going to win.”

He added: “They’re a top team and current number three team in the world so we know it will take a better performance than last week to win.”

The Scotland squad were back in training for the mid-week training session ahead of our third Autumn Test v Australia at BT Murrayfield this Saturday #AsOne pic.twitter.com/MYnHOJfeVL — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 22, 2017

Maitland has been named on the wing in place of Lee Jones despite only being called up to the squad this week, while Ben Toolis drops to the bench as Gilchrist takes his spot.

Zander Fagerson and Alex Dunbar will face further tests this week following head injuries suffered against the All Blacks, but both are included in the 23 while Hamish Marshall has recovered from injury but Luke Hamilton misses out.

On the return of Wilson following a shoulder problem, Townsend said: “He feels in a much better place physically. It was a close decision last week on whether he’d be available, and the guys stepped in and did well. Ryan is a very important player for us.”