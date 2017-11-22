Former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden goads Ben Stokes ahead of Ashes

Former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden has cranked the pre-Ashes war of words yet another notch by goading absent England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The first Test starts on Thursday in Brisbane but Stokes, England’s vice-captain, will play no part after his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

Hayden’s comments claiming he does not know who half of England’s squad are clearly rankled with Stokes, prompting him to question the pundit’s cricket expertise.

Hayden says he doesn't know who half our squad is….only 2 from the squad haven't played at International level…..he's a cricket pundit yeah?????? https://t.co/5UVT0jRQMY — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 20, 2017

And 46-year-old Hayden, never one to shy away from a spot of verbal jousting, hit back by branding 26-year-old Stokes a ‘ranga’, Aussie slang for someone with red hair.

Joe Root’s England side will walk out at The Gabba on Thursday looking for a first victory at the ground since 1986.