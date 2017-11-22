Advertising
England bat first as David Warner declared fit for Ashes opener
Joe Root won the toss and had no hesitation in opting to make first use of the Gabba wicket
David Warner was fit to take on England after all in the first Ashes Test despite his sore neck.
Combative opener Warner cricked his neck in fielding drills two days ago but – along with fellow batsman Shaun Marsh, who has a stiff back – was cleared to play at the Gabba.
Australia, who had called in Glenn Maxwell as cover for both, were set to bowl first after England captain Joe Root won the toss and made the obvious decision – albeit on a humid morning.
England were as previously announced, with Jake Ball confirmed on the eve of this much-hyped opener as their fourth seamer ahead of Craig Overton.
