Colclough ‘overwhelmed’ after goals double and hospital dash for birth of son

Ryan Colclough said he was “overwhelmed” after scoring twice for Wigan on Tuesday night and then racing off the pitch to see the birth of his second son in hospital.

Colclough, 22, put his side 2-0 up against Doncaster at the DW Stadium just before half-time when he was told wife Steph had gone into labour.

He scored his second goal in the 58th minute and, after seeing his dad waving in the stands for him to come off, made it just in time for the birth of son Harley Thomas while still dressed in his full Wigan kit.

Congrats to Ryan Colclough who scored a brace tonight in our win before being substituted to make it in time to see the birth of his son! ???????? pic.twitter.com/Efvjk9P3sw — David Sharpe (@DavidSharpe91) November 21, 2017

“I’m still a little bit overwhelmed by it all, but it’s a great feeling and I couldn’t have wished for it to be anything better,” Colclough told BBC Radio Manchester.

“I literally, just before I scored, saw my dad over in the stands and he gave me the action that the waters had gone, so my head was a little bit battered.

“Then I went and scored (again) and I looked at the manager and he said we’ll bring you off now. I went off, straight down the tunnel, grabbed my keys and phone and got off to hospital.”

Colclough, who made it to hospital with just 30 minutes to spare, said the midwife had told him and Steph earlier in the day that the birth could still be a couple of days away.

????What an amazing @LaticsOfficial moment here last night! Congratulations to @ry_coco on the birth of his son from everyone at the DW Stadium ???? #wafc #upthetics pic.twitter.com/xs3MCiOPc6 — DW Stadium (@DWStadium) November 22, 2017

“I went to football as usual and obviously I’ve seen my dad – it was a little bit out of the blue,” he said. “I panicked a little bit and got there as quick as I could. I got there just in the nick of time.

“His name is Harley Thomas Colclough, he’s 8lbs, 6oz and he’s very healthy and mum’s doing very well too.

“I’ve had a lot of support and messages, which I’m very grateful for, a lot of people wishing me and my family well and the baby.

“It’s been a great feeling to be honest, both on and off the pitch, so it’s one I’ll never forget.”

What a response from Saturday! Great team performance ???????? made up for @ry_coco good luck to him and his mrs who’s waters broke second half ???????? he couldn’t get off the pitch quick enough he was knackered ????????⚪️ — Max Power (@mp_1825) November 21, 2017

Wigan posted a video message from team-mate Max Power on their official website.

“Good luck Ryan, good luck Steph. I hope everything goes well. He couldn’t wait to get off the pitch, he was knackered!” Power said.

“But he scored two goals, played really well and let’s hope the baby is safe. Good luck.”

Wigan chairman David Sharpe shared news of the safe arrival on Twitter, posting: “Congrats to Ryan Colclough who scored a brace in our win before being substituted to make it in time to see the birth of his son!”

"I would have come off earlier but the ball was still in play!"#WAFC winger Ryan Colclough on two goals and a baby – an unforgettable hat-trick.



???? Listen: https://t.co/KSp5uE7VRL pic.twitter.com/4Qr7Y1kRrd — BBC RM Sport (@BBCRMsport) November 22, 2017

Latics assistant boss Leam Richardson said: “At half-time we got the message that his missus’ waters had broken, his second child.

“As soon as the second goal he was off the pitch, because his head was somewhere else.

“We’re all men, we’re all individuals…some of the players wouldn’t have gone…they’d be still in the dressing room now.”