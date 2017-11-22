Advertising
Chelsea hammer 10-man Qarabag to secure Champions League progress
The Blues have qualified for the last 16 with a game to spare
Willian scored twice and was fouled for two penalties as Chelsea cruised into the Champions League knockout stages with a 4-0 win over 10-man Qarabag at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.
Two penalties and a first-half red card for Qarabag captain Rashad Sadygov helped Chelsea towards a third win from five Group C games to qualify ahead of December’s home clash with Atletico Madrid.
Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas converted from the spot, while Willian marked his 200th Blues appearance with two sublime goals.
Tweet of the match
Star man – Willian
Brought down for the penalty and produced the highest quality moments when he scored Chelsea’s second and fourth goals.
Moment of the match
Willian’s first goal. Fabregas’ pass was flicked on by Pedro into Willian’s path. The Brazilian played the ball to Hazard, who returned it with his heel and Willian finished with aplomb to mark his 200th Chelsea appearance with his 33rd goal.
Data point
Chelsea have now reached the Champions League last 16 in 14 of their last 15 attempts. The exception was in 2012-13 when the Blues became the first champions to exit at the group stage, only to bounce back by winning the Europa League.
Player ratings
Who’s up next?
Zira v Qarabag (Azerbaijan League, November 26)
Liverpool v Chelsea (Premier League, November 25)
