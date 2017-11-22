Chelsea hammer 10-man Qarabag to secure Champions League progress

Willian scored twice and was fouled for two penalties as Chelsea cruised into the Champions League knockout stages with a 4-0 win over 10-man Qarabag at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.

Two penalties and a first-half red card for Qarabag captain Rashad Sadygov helped Chelsea towards a third win from five Group C games to qualify ahead of December’s home clash with Atletico Madrid.

Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas converted from the spot, while Willian marked his 200th Blues appearance with two sublime goals.

Tweet of the match

Job done ! ???????? congrats to the team, and enjoy your 48 hours trip back home ???????????? ✈️???? — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) November 22, 2017

Star man – Willian

Brought down for the penalty and produced the highest quality moments when he scored Chelsea’s second and fourth goals.

Moment of the match

Pedro ▶️ Willian ▶️ Hazard ▶️ Willian ▶️ Goal



A beautiful Chelsea team goal and the Blues are in control…



???? BT Sport 2 HD pic.twitter.com/jB603qqstG — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) November 22, 2017

Willian’s first goal. Fabregas’ pass was flicked on by Pedro into Willian’s path. The Brazilian played the ball to Hazard, who returned it with his heel and Willian finished with aplomb to mark his 200th Chelsea appearance with his 33rd goal.

Data point

Chelsea turned failure into success five seasons ago (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea have now reached the Champions League last 16 in 14 of their last 15 attempts. The exception was in 2012-13 when the Blues became the first champions to exit at the group stage, only to bounce back by winning the Europa League.

Player ratings

Who’s up next?

The victory confirms our place in the last 16 of the @ChampionsLeague and was thoroughly deserved on the balance of play. Attention turns to Anfield on Saturday now. #QARCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 22, 2017

