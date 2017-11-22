Ben Stokes wishes England ‘all the best’ as Ashes series begins without him

Ben Stokes sent a good luck message to England just hours before they began their Ashes campaign in Brisbane.

The talismanic all-rounder remains in England waiting to hear whether he will be charged by Avon and Somerset Police following his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol in September.

While he misses at least the start of the series against Australia, Stokes took to Twitter to remind his team-mates he was thinking of them only a couple of hours before they take to the field at the Gabba.

Stokes was initially named in England’s 16-man squad to tour Australia in the same week his late-night fracas came to light but was quickly stood down from international duty.

Having been released under caution a couple of months ago, Stokes has been in limbo ever since and faces the prospect of a disciplinary inquiry by the England and Wales Cricket Board following the police investigation.

The absence of England’s vice-captain has been a major talking point in the build-up to the first Test, with Australia opener David Warner saying earlier this week that Stokes had “let a lot of people down”.

The looming Ashes battle saw the 26-year-old end a lengthy silence on social media, as he responded to former Australia opener Matthew Hayden referring to the England team as “a rabble”.