5 talking points ahead of the Ashes

The first Ashes Test at the Gabba starts at 12am UK time on Thursday.

Here, Press Association Sport considers where the opening contest may be won, lost – or drawn.

Is this Mitch in Johnson’s class?

Mitchell Starc (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Which Cook is on this tour?

"It's really strange, isn't it?" Alastair Cook on the Aussie 'trash-talking' ahead of the #Ashes pic.twitter.com/QXhFc8yjOP — Cricket Network (@CricketNetwork) November 21, 2017

Alastair Cook’s form will be a critical factor. England’s stated gameplan is to keep Australia in the field as long as possible, and tire out their three specialist seamers. To do so, they will surely need Cook to do a fair impression of his 2010/11 immovable self. England’s all-time record runscorer does not necessarily need to rack up another 766 runs, but if he can ensure third and fourth spells for Australia’s much-hyped pace attack, he will be doing a sterling job.

Weather eye

Advertising

The #Ashes gets under way on Thursday with the first Test taking place at Australian's Brisbane stronghold, the Gabba. Here's a look at what else is in store for @englandcricket this winter pic.twitter.com/2DTKu42CXe — PA Sport (@pasport) November 21, 2017

The chat about Brisbane thunderstorms appears to have waned – and so far this week, precious little playing time would have been taken out of any day. Even so, the forecast remains uncertain, and the clouds were building ominously in the city centre by late afternoon local time on Wednesday. It may seem rather negative for the tourists to be pinning too many hopes on a rain-interrupted draw here – on the other hand, they will know pretty much any way they can get out of Brisbane level or better will force Australia to think again.

‘Nasty’ Nathan

Last time someone spouted a whole load of BS about me I stayed quiet not this time.To be clear I may have been playing badly fair enough but there was no way I was getting on a plane home. You’ve embarrassed yourself @NathLyon421 & this game has a funny way of biting back. — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) November 21, 2017

Advertising

Before Monday of this week, Nathan Lyon was not one of the names that screamed off Australia’s team sheet. Yes, the doughty off-spinner could be expected to prove an efficient foil for the pace bowlers around him. England were not quaking in their boots. On the morning of his 30th birthday, though, there was something in the air up at the National Cricket Centre, adjacent to Allan Border Field. Lyon let rip about ending England careers, players too scared to bat properly on the last tour and getting opposition captain Joe Root dropped. Suddenly, he has emerged as the Australian the touring supporters can love to hate.

The Brisbane effect

ASHES GUIDE: They call it the Gabbatoir – but our boys will look to confound history and evoke the spirit of 2010 #Ashes ➡️ https://t.co/7WQkPTQlZh pic.twitter.com/QHsoPfNxRH — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 21, 2017

Australians do not tire of pointing out their ominous record of invincibility against England at the Gabba, dating back more than 30 years and taking in seven tours. It is just seven years ago, though, that Cook and others so convincingly halted the slide that it was the hosts who never truly recovered on the way to a 3-1 series defeat – despite making the most of their other banker venue, Perth. Root has spoken of ‘upsetting the apple cart’ in Brisbane. If England somehow can, it will be very interesting to see if Australia can reassemble the parts.