World Cup winner Phil Foden makes Champions League debut
The midfielder won the Under-17 World Cup after England beat Spain in the final
England’s Under-17 World Cup winner Phil Foden made his Manchester City competitive first-team debut in the 1-0 Champions League win against Feyenoord.
The attacking midfielder, who starred as England lifted the World Cup in India, replaced Yaya Toure with 15 minutes remaining at the Etihad Stadium to become City’s youngest Champions League debutant.
The 17-year-old scored twice in the Under-17 World Cup final as England lifted the trophy by beating Spain 5-2 after trailing by two goals.
Foden was named player of the tournament and also featured twice for City during the pre-season tour of the United States in the summer.
