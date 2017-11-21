World Cup winner Phil Foden makes Champions League debut

England’s Under-17 World Cup winner Phil Foden made his Manchester City competitive first-team debut in the 1-0 Champions League win against Feyenoord.

The attacking midfielder, who starred as England lifted the World Cup in India, replaced Yaya Toure with 15 minutes remaining at the Etihad Stadium to become City’s youngest Champions League debutant.

CITY SUB | It's @philfoden time! Another game, another piece of history as Foden becomes City's youngest ever Champions League debutant – and the 35th youngest in the history of the competition. He replaces @yayatoure. ? 0-0 ? #cityvfey pic.twitter.com/jJFwdif2P7 — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 21, 2017

The 17-year-old scored twice in the Under-17 World Cup final as England lifted the trophy by beating Spain 5-2 after trailing by two goals.

Foden was named player of the tournament and also featured twice for City during the pre-season tour of the United States in the summer.