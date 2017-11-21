Son Heung-min nets winner as Tottenham beat Dortmund

Son Heung-min proved the scourge of Borussia Dortmund again as his late winner ensured Tottenham will go through top of the group to the Champions League last 16.

Spurs fell behind to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first-half strike but Harry Kane equalised with his sixth goal of the tournament before a brilliant bit of Dele Alli trickery set up Son to seal a 2-1 victory.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are now guaranteed to go through as winners in Group H ahead of European champions Real Madrid, with one game still to play.

A great second-half comeback and another three points in the @ChampionsLeague! #COYS pic.twitter.com/afO78I78B1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 21, 2017

What they said

????️ Mauricio: "It was a massive effort again from the players. We are so happy to finish top of the group. The fans were fantastic today." #COYS pic.twitter.com/CB7leO7uWs — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 21, 2017

Tweet of the match

All the rubbish spoken from outsiders we have just walked our group sensational @SpursOfficial proud of the club. @Serge_aurier @daosanchez26 sensational tonight. ???????? — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) November 21, 2017

Star man – Son Heung-min

On another night he could have had five but Son Heung-min is nothing if not persistent and he finally got the goal his dynamic display deserved.

Stat attack

76 – @dele_official finds Sonny just inside the box and he curls a beauty into the top corner past Burki!



⚽️ #BVB 1-2 #THFC ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/P2jHBnmmaD — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 21, 2017

Son now has eight goals in 10 matches against Borussia Dortmund, scored for three different clubs – Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham.

View from the bench

Pochettino might have considered resting players here but victory means his side are guaranteed to go through top of the group. He can now rotate if he wishes for the final match at home to Apoel Nicosia next month. For Dortmund boss Peter Bosz, this loss means his side have now won only once in six matches. The pressure continues to mount.

Player ratings

Who’s up next?

