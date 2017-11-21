Advertising
Son Heung-min nets winner as Tottenham beat Dortmund
Mauricio Pochettino’s side will now progress as group winners
Son Heung-min proved the scourge of Borussia Dortmund again as his late winner ensured Tottenham will go through top of the group to the Champions League last 16.
Spurs fell behind to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first-half strike but Harry Kane equalised with his sixth goal of the tournament before a brilliant bit of Dele Alli trickery set up Son to seal a 2-1 victory.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side are now guaranteed to go through as winners in Group H ahead of European champions Real Madrid, with one game still to play.
What they said
Tweet of the match
Star man – Son Heung-min
On another night he could have had five but Son Heung-min is nothing if not persistent and he finally got the goal his dynamic display deserved.
Stat attack
Son now has eight goals in 10 matches against Borussia Dortmund, scored for three different clubs – Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham.
View from the bench
Pochettino might have considered resting players here but victory means his side are guaranteed to go through top of the group. He can now rotate if he wishes for the final match at home to Apoel Nicosia next month. For Dortmund boss Peter Bosz, this loss means his side have now won only once in six matches. The pressure continues to mount.
Player ratings
Who’s up next?
Tottenham v West Brom (Premier League, November 25)
Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (Bundesliga, November 25)
