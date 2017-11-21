Shiv Thakor sacked by Derbyshire following conviction

Derbyshire have terminated the contract of Shiv Thakor after the all-rounder was found guilty of exposing himself to two women.

The 24-year-old was convicted at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court last week and is awaiting sentencing on November 24.

The Specsavers County Championship Division Two side have since decided to release Thakor and issued a statement announcing their decision.

“Derbyshire County Cricket Club has terminated Shiv Thakor’s contract with immediate effect,” it read.

Thakor, who made his first-class debut for Leicestershire back in 2011, was granted conditional bail ahead of his sentencing as Derbyshire moved to release him from the county.

“On Wednesday 15 November, Thakor was found guilty at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court in connection with two accounts of sexual exposure,” their statement continued.

“The Club expects the highest standards of behaviour from all its staff and is opposed to sexual harassment in any form.

Thakor made his first-class debut for Leicestershire back in 2011(Steve Paston/EMPICS Sport)

“Following last week’s court decision, the Club has reviewed the case and Thakor’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect. The Club will make no further comment.”

A Former England under-19 captain, Thakor was labelled as “Shifty Shiv” by one of the victims after he exposed himself through a “gap” in his jogging bottoms.

He was arrested in July after the two offences near Radbourne Lane in Mackworth, Derby, on June 12 and June 19.

Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court was told that, during a police interview, he said he had already been “sexually satisfied” by his “16-year-old girlfriend” so he would not have committed the offences. Giving evidence, he also said he has “a tendency” to “rearrange myself”, both at the front and the back.