Ryan Colclough bags brace as Wigan ease past Doncaster

Two goals from Ryan Colclough and another from Michael Jacobs gave Wigan Athletic a comfortable 3-0 Sky Bet League One victory over Doncaster Rovers at the DW Stadium.

The Latics had come into the game on the back of successive home defeats, to Accrington in the Checkatrade Trophy and at the weekend against promotion rivals Bradford City, but were never in danger of making it an unwanted hat-trick.

It took Wigan 40 minutes to find the opening goal, with Jacobs firing home from the edge of the box after good work from Max Power.

Doncaster blew a gilt-edged opportunity to equalise almost immediately, when a cross to the far post was headed back into the path of John Marquis, who barely made connection with his attempted volley.

And Rovers were made to pay when Wigan doubled their advantage just before the half-time whistle through Colclough after an incisive run.

With Wigan visibly rising in confidence, it was no surprise when they added number three on 57 minutes when Colclough met Jacobs’ cross with a perfect diving header.