Oscar Garcia keen to replace Tony Pulis as West Brom manager

Former Brighton boss Oscar Garcia is interested in the West Brom job.

The 44-year-old left St Etienne last week and is keen to replace the sacked Tony Pulis, Press Association Sport understands.

Albion ideally want a manager with Premier League experience but Garcia has still thrown his hat into the ring at The Hawthorns.

0.99 – West Bromwich Albion have averaged under a goal a game in the Premier League under Tony Pulis (0.99 – 105 goals in 106 games). Cap. pic.twitter.com/vTQ11q9Aec — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 19, 2017

Sam Allardyce and Alan Pardew have also been linked to the role with assistant head coach Gary Megson currently in temporary charge.

Garcia guided Brighton to the Sky Bet Championship play-offs in 2014 before leaving the Seagulls and lasted just 27 days at Watford later that year, stepping down because of ill health.

He left St Etienne last week after just five months in charge with the club sixth in Ligue 1, 14 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Garcia also won the Austrian Bundesliga twice and two Austrian Cups during a two-year spell with Red Bull Salzburg.

???? Gary Megson takes Tuesday training…



He'll be speaking to the media at 2pm. Full interview on https://t.co/CZ5IBrM5e0 later today.#WBA pic.twitter.com/c7TCODFOJx — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) November 21, 2017

West Brom go to Tottenham on Saturday just a point above the relegation zone after a 4-0 defeat to Chelsea ended Pulis’ reign.

Albion had won just twice in their previous 21 games and the fans had called for Pulis to go but Megson denied the former manager had lost the support of the players.

“No. That’s a bit of misnomer – lost the dressing room,” he said. “When you’re the manager of a football club there’s always some players that aren’t being picked.

“They’re not as happy as the ones that are being picked. Such is life and you can’t really get away from that.

“No one is happy about the situation we’re in. Tony’s done a fantastic job here and other clubs he’s been at in the past and he’s a friend of mine.

“It’s not nice talking about what we’ve talked about in this last 48 hours.”