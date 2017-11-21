Advertising
Olympic diver Couch announces retirement
Couch won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and three European Championships medals, including gold in 2012
Three-time Olympian Tonia Couch has retired from diving.
The 28-year-old is recognised as one of Britain’s finest female divers after a 12-year senior career in which she won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and three European Championships medals, including gold in 2012.
She is to pursue a coaching role in her hometown of Plymouth and announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday.
