Olympic diver Couch announces retirement

UK & international sports | Published:

Couch won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and three European Championships medals, including gold in 2012

Tonia Couch has retired from diving (John Walton/PA)

Three-time Olympian Tonia Couch has retired from diving.

The 28-year-old is recognised as one of Britain’s finest female divers after a 12-year senior career in which she won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and three European Championships medals, including gold in 2012.

She is to pursue a coaching role in her hometown of Plymouth and announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

It’s time to hang up the swim suit. 18 incredible years as a diver. Travelled the world and I have made the most amazing friends. I have had the best synchro partners ever. I’ve loved every minute of it. Started off being the youngest on the team, then became the oldest on the team. I can’t believe it’s all over. @andybanks1 has been a fantastic coach from the day I started. Thank you so much. My family and friends have supported me all the way. I couldn’t of done it without you. It’s now time to find some little talent of my own and coach them along the way. I’m so excited what the future holds “Once a diver always a diver “ . . . . #diver #fun #workhard #motivation #friendsforever ? credit : @fallon_perks

A post shared by Tonia (@toniacouch) on

UK & international sports

