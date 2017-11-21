Luton climbed back to League Two summit after beating Carlisle

Luton returned to the top of the table on goal difference by beating Carlisle 3-0 in Sky Bet League Two.

The Cumbrians had threatened in the opening stages, Hallam Hope’s glancing header was easy for Hatters keeper Marek Stech, while Shaun Miller’s shot deflected over the bar and Hope’s effort went wide.

Luton were in front in the 19th minute, though, when Andrew Shinnie curled a wonderful effort beyond Jack Bonham.

The Hatters were 2-0 up on the half hour too as Alan Sheehan’s dangerous free kick was met by a brilliant diving header from Dan Potts.

The second half saw Hope curl well wide for Carlisle, before Luton brought on Harry Cornick and he raced away to make the game safe, beating Bonham in the 76th minute.

Hylton was brought down for a penalty two minutes later, but could only tamely put his spot kick to the left of Bonham, who easily parried.

Richie Bennett had United’s only real chance of the half, shooting wide on the turn as Carlisle’s seven-game unbeaten run was ended.